Man Charged With Felony Assault After Downtown Brawl

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 17, 2012 | 5:23 p.m.

Anthony Ray Loza
A 31-year-old Goleta man is facing felony assault charges stemming from a stabbing during a brawl over the weekend in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Anthony Ray Loza is suspected in a stabbing that occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday during a fight near city Lot 11 on the 500 block of Anacapa Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Officers who responded to the scene found a 24-year-old Santa Barbara man, who had been slashed across the left side of his lower back, lying on the ground, Harwood said. He was taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Two suspects fled on foot westbound on Haley Street, Harwood said, and were spotted by Sgt. Kenny Kushner and Officer Nathan Beltran

Loza ran to the rear of a nearby restaurant, Harwood said, and tried to enter a back door, which was locked.

He was taken into custody, and found to be in possession of a folding knife that had blood on it, Harwood said. He also had several pills of prescription medication for which he had no prescription, Harwood said.

Loza’s companion, a 21-year-old Santa Barbara man whose name was not released, did not flee, Harwood said. He had facial injuries consistent with being in a fight, which he denied.

The companion was taken into custody, but later was released pending further investigation and a review of the case by the District Attorney’s Office.

Other witnesses were interviewed about the incident, but none of the combatants has been cooperative with investigators, Harwood said.

“Thus far, the investigation indicates that two groups of combatants had been inside EOS Lounge at 500 Anacapa Street prior to the incident, and then became involved in a fight across the street in City Lot 11,” Harwood said, adding that the incident is not believed to be gang-related.

Loza was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and possession of Clonazepam without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol) without a prescription, both misdemeanors, Harwood said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $30,000.

