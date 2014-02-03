Man Charged with Threatening Woman, Assaulting Officer

A man accused of threatening a Santa Maria woman is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Arnold Teniente, 52, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of terrorist threats, stalking, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, and felon evading arrest, Sgt. Mark Norling said.

Officers were called at about 3:30 p.m. to the 200 block of North McClelland Street, where Teniente was parked outside the victim's residence, Norling said.

Teniente allegedly had assaulted and threatened the victim on more than one occasion within the previous week, Norling said, and had just made telephone threats to her.

"When officers arrived on scene, Teniente rapidly backed his vehicle at an officer's vehicle, almost striking it," Norling said. "Teniente then evaded officers in a reckless manner while fleeing."

Teniente's vehicle was found parked on the 900 block of West El Camino Street, and he was discovered hiding in a backyard in the area, Norling said.

He was then taken into custody without further incident.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.