Local News

Man Convicted of Animal Cruelty Against Pit Bulls

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 10, 2015 | 3:45 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County jury convicted a man Friday of animal cruelty and failure to care for animals after police officials recovered three pit bulls and a handful of puppies from his vehicle, all of which were malnourished and several had open wounds from fighting each other.

Eric Reveles, 31, was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and one count of failure to care for animals stemming from an April 10, 2014, call.

Santa Barbara Police officers responded around 1:30 a.m. that day to the 600 block of Bath Street "after receiving numerous 9-1-1 calls about multiple dogs barking aggressively inside a pickup truck parked on the street," according to a statement sent from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

When they arrived, officers found several dogs in the vehicle, including a malnourished female adult pit bull in the passenger compartment of the truck, which contained feces and urine, the statement said.

In the rear of the truck underneath a large blanket, officers found one male adult pit bull in a medium-sized crate next to another male pit bull and five pit bull puppies in a second crate.  

"The crates were covered with feces and urine," the statement said, adding that the two male dogs had blood and fresh wounds on their faces from fighting each other. "All of the dogs were underweight, appeared malnourished, and there was no food, water or adequate ventilation for the dogs."

Officers eventually identified Reveles as the owner of the truck and the dogs.  

All of the dogs were seized by Santa Barbara County Animal Control due to their poor physical and unsanitary conditions and were treated at CARES hospital.  

"After an administrative hearing, the dogs were deemed abandoned by Reveles and remained in the care and custody of County Animal Control until they were successfully adopted," the statement said. 

District Attorney Joyce Dudley said the office is committed to prosecuting offenders who hurt or neglect animals "not only because doing so is a crime within itself, but also because animal abuse can be an indicator or predictor of violent behavior toward family members.”  

Reveles is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

