Local News

Man Convicted of Murdering Marilyn Pharis to Be Sentenced in Late July

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 2, 2018 | 9:53 p.m.

The man convicted of murder for the brutal attack on Marilyn Pharis inside her home three years ago will be formally sentenced on July 30.

Victor Martinez, 32, was found guilty of murder and several special circumstances July 27 by a Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury.

Jurors also determined that Martinez used a deadly weapon, a hammer, during the attack.

He and a second man, Jose Villagomez, broke into Pharis’s home on the 900 block of North Dejoy Street on July 24, 2015. 

Martinez assaulted the woman using his fists and other weapons, sending her to the hospital. She died eight days later after developing a blood clot that broke off and traveled to her lung.

After the trial started, Villagomez, now 23, changed his plea to guilty in exchange for a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

Villagomez will return July 19 for his sentencing before Judge John McGregor.

After the jury found Martinez guilty, the judge and attorneys agreed to return Monday to set the sentencing hearing.

Pharis’s family members, who live on the East Coast, are expected to travel to California for that hearing. 

Based on the charges he was convicted of, Martinez will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

Pharis, 64, an Air Force veteran, worked as a satellite tracker at Vandenberg Air Force Base and was planning a vacation to Denmark. 

