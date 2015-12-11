Man Critically Injured in Crash on Broadway in Santa Maria

Advice

Vehicle slams into utility pole on Enos Drive; driver airlifted to Santa Barbara hospital

A man was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries Friday night after his vehicle slammed into a utility pole in Santa Maria.

The driver of a Honda Accord was heading south on Broadway at a high speed at the time of the crash, Santa Maria police Sgt. Mark Streker said.

He attempted to change lanes, lost control, and skidded sideways before careening into a traffic signal pole at Enos Drive just after 5 p.m., Streker added.

The driver, reportedly 27 years old, suffered head injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where a Calstar helicopter transported him to Santa Barbara.

Streker said the side airbags likely helped reduce the level of the driver's injuries.

Traffic at the intersection was snarled for some time while crews cleaned up the wreckage and dealt with the toppled traffic signal pole.

Officers expected the southbound lanes to be closed for a couple of hours.

The driver's name and condition were not available Friday night.

