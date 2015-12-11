Monday, April 9 , 2018, 3:15 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Man Critically Injured in Crash on Broadway in Santa Maria

Vehicle slams into utility pole on Enos Drive; driver airlifted to Santa Barbara hospital

A man was critically injured after crashing into a utility pole on Enos Drive in Santa Maria Friday night.
A man was critically injured after crashing into a utility pole on Enos Drive in Santa Maria Friday night.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 11, 2015 | 6:08 p.m.

A man was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries Friday night after his vehicle slammed into a utility pole in Santa Maria.

The driver of a Honda Accord was heading south on Broadway at a high speed at the time of the crash, Santa Maria police Sgt. Mark Streker said.

He attempted to change lanes, lost control, and skidded sideways before careening into a traffic signal pole at Enos Drive just after 5 p.m., Streker added.

The driver, reportedly 27 years old, suffered head injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where a Calstar helicopter transported him to Santa Barbara.

Streker said the side airbags likely helped reduce the level of the driver's injuries.

Traffic at the intersection was snarled for some time while crews cleaned up the wreckage and dealt with the toppled traffic signal pole.

Officers expected the southbound lanes to be closed for a couple of hours.

The driver's name and condition were not available Friday night.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The driver in a single-vehicle accident was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital after crashing into a traffic signal pole in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
The driver in a single-vehicle accident was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital after crashing into a traffic signal pole in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 