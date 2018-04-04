Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Critically Injured by High-Voltage Power Line in Santa Barbara

16,000-volt line was brought down by a falling branch from a tree damaged in Sunday's 'microburst' storm

Firefighters survey the scene on San Pascual Street after a large branch fell to the street, taking down a high-voltage power line that critically injured a man.
Firefighters survey the scene on San Pascual Street after a large branch fell to the street, taking down a high-voltage power line that critically injured a man. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

A man was critically injured early Tuesday when he came in contact with a high-voltage power line that had been brought down by a falling tree branch on the city's Westside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after midnight to a report of a tree fire on the 700 block of San Pascual Street, said fire Capt. Steve Berman.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a large tree branch blocking the roadway, and live power lines.

The branch, from a tree that had been damaged in Sunday’s “microburst” storm, had taken down a 16,000-volt line, and also damaged several vehicles, Berman said.

Firefighters had to move cautiously because the power line was still live.

Moments later, emergency personnel saw a man and woman dragging something, and realized it was an injured man, Berman said.

The victim had suffered major burn injuries from contact with the high-voltage line, and was taken immediately to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, then reportedly transferred to a burn center in Southern California.

“Anytime you get hit by one of those, you’re not going to be in good shape,” Berman noted.

The name of the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, and details on his condition were not available.

Once Southern California Edison Co. crews were able to de-energize the fallen lines, firefighters doused the fire and made a full assessment of the scene.

They determined that the remaining upright portion of the tree was leaning toward a multi-unit apartment building at 721 San Pascual, and being held up by a nearby palm tree, Berman said.

Some 25-30 people were evacuated from the building, Berman said, and crews got to work cutting down the rest of the tree and removing the branch from the roadway.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that the couple who had rescued the injured man also had come to the aid of two people on Sunday after another branch from the tree landed on their vehicle.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 