Man Dies After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Santa Maria

A man who was stabbed multiple times in Santa Maria died during surgery, Santa Maria police Sgt. Jeff Lopez said Thursday.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Morrison Avenue on a report of a stabbing.

Officers found the victim, described as an adult male, had received multiple wounds in his torso from a stabbing, police said.

The 25-year-old man was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment but died due to his injuries.

On Thursday morning, police revealed the stabbing victim was Albert Flores Jr., 25.

Investigators were working Thursday to identify a suspect or suspects responsible for the homicide.

"At this time, it is unknown if this gang related," Lt. Paul Van Meel said mid-morning Thursday.

Santa Maria police detectives are asking that anyone with information about the stabbing call 805.928.3781, ext. 2278.

