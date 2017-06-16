Man Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash In Western Santa Maria

A man died Friday after a single-vehicle crash in western Santa Maria, but the cause of death remained under investigation since the truck only had minimal damage.

Officers were dispatched at 9:43 a.m. to the 3400 block of Black Road just north of the Tanglewood subdivision, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle said.

Police found a full size, brown 2005 GMC pickup truck on the east roadway embankment.

The vehicle’s lone occupant, an adult male, was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

“A preliminary investigation revealed the truck was northbound on Black Road, drove into the opposing lane of traffic and onto the west embankment, travelled back across the roadway, and finally came to rest on the east side embankment,” Valle said.

“At this point, the driver's cause of death is unknown, and the truck sustained minimal damage,” Valle added.

Police will investigate whether a medical condition contributed to the accident and death.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the truck traveling northbound on Black Road around 9:40 a.m. is asked to contact the Police Department Traffic Bureau at 805.928.3781, ext. 1176.

