Local News

Santa Maria Man Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 9 p.m. | February 29, 2016 | 6:16 p.m.

A 55-year-old Santa Maria man died after driving his vehicle into a tree in Orcutt Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that a man drove his pickup truck into a tree at Oakridge Park Road near Clark Avenue around 4 p.m. and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center after being found in cardiac arrest. 

Initially, County Fire planned to have a Calstar helicopter land in a field near Station 22, a few blocks away, to pick up the patient. 

Monday night, after the CHP announced the incident was fatal, the agency released details that indicated the driver, who had not been identified, may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash. 

For "an unknown reason," the driver sped up to 40-50 mph as he left the Oak Ridge Park apartment complex toward Clark Avenue, traveled over a curb and hit a tree, according to a CHP collision report. 

The man, who was driving a 1941 Chevrolet and wasn't wearing a seatbelt, hit the wheel and windshield during the crash. 

He suffered blunt force trauma to his head and chest, and was pronounced dead at Marian Regional Medical Center. 

"Alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in this collision," according to the CHP. 

