Man Dies in Fall from Cliffs at Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara

A man died Sunday afternoon after apparently falling from the cliffs onto Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 2:15 p.m. to the shoreline about a quarter mile east of Arroyo Burro Beach, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

They found the victim on beach with major traumatic injuries, and began CPR and other life-saving efforts, Mercado said.

However, when AMR paramedics arrived on scene, they declared the man dead.

It appeared that he had fallen from the cliff leading up to the Douglas Family Preserve, Mercado said, but the incident remained under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

