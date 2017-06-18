Man Dies While Hiking on Point Sal Trail Near Vandenberg Air Force Base

A man died Sunday while hiking on the Point Sal Trail near the northern boundary of Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:20 a.m. to a report of a person with a medical emergency on the remote trail, which leads to Point Sal State Beach.

Upon arrival they found a man believed to be in his 60s who had died, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told Noozhawk.

He said a Santa Barbara County helicopter was sent to pick up the body and fly it to the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The man may have succumbed to a heart attack, Zaniboni said, adding that there was no fall or other injury involved in the incident.

The victim’s name was not available pending notification of relatives.

