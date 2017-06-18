Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:54 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Dies While Hiking on Point Sal Trail Near Vandenberg Air Force Base

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 18, 2017 | 12:44 p.m.

A man died Sunday while hiking on the Point Sal Trail near the northern boundary of Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:20 a.m. to a report of a person with a medical emergency on the remote trail, which leads to Point Sal State Beach.

Upon arrival they found a man believed to be in his 60s who had died, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni told Noozhawk.

He said a Santa Barbara County helicopter was sent to pick up the body and fly it to the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The man may have succumbed to a heart attack, Zaniboni said, adding that there was no fall or other injury involved in the incident.

The victim’s name was not available pending notification of relatives.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 