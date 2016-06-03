Man Ejected From Vehicle Near Lompoc Suffers Major Injuries

A man with major injuries was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Friday afternoon after being ejected from a vehicle west of Lompoc.

Santa Barbara County and Lompoc city firefighters responded to the incident on Highway 246, also known as West Ocean Avenue, near the intersection with Union Sugar Avenue, at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to Vince Agapito, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The vehicle was on Highway 246, went off the roadway, hit a ditch and rolled over several times, Agapito said.

“The single occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and suffered major injuries,” Agapito said.

A CalStar medical helicopter flew the patient to Santa Barbara for treatment.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

