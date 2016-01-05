Monday, April 2 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Man Faces Life in Prison for 2009 Gang Stabbing in Santa Barbara

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 5, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man implicated in a 2009 fatal gang stabbing has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and could face life in prison as a result.

Andrew Baldarez's plea stemmed from an altercation that took place the night of Feb. 21, 2009, when Baldemar Leal was stabbed to death in the west downtown neighborhood.

In addition to the murder charge, Baldarez also admitted the killing was done for the benefit of the Westside criminal street gang, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office sent out Tuesday.

The office also stated that Baldarez admitted committing two prior felony convictions, including two separate charges of assault with a deadly weapon, one from 1992 and another from 1998.

The incident that left Leal dead shook neighbors and sparked several gatherings to protest gang violence in the area.

Prosecutors stated that Leal, who was not believed to have any gang affiliation, had been called the night of his death by Michelle Flores-Murillo, who told him to meet her at 8:30 p.m. at Brownie’s Market on Cottage Grove and De La Vina Streets.   

“Defendant Imelda Guevara, an “associate” with the Westside Gang, instructed Michelle Flores-Murillo to make a call to Baldemar Leal so that he could be assaulted for perceived “disrespect” towards Flores-Murillo,” the statement said.  

“The exact motive for luring Baldemar Leal to Brownies Market is not clear, as former defendants gave different motives for the crimes.”

Defendants and Westside Gang members David Martinez, Jonathan Alonzo and Baldarez assaulted Baldemar Leal with their hands and fists upon his arrival at Brownie's Market.  

Baldarez later stated that Imelda Guevara had approached him and others to “rough up” a person she was having a problem with.  

Baldarez stated that he “just snapped” and began “hitting” Leal multiple times with a knife.

Leal died as a result of being stabbed multiple times, the statement said.

Baldarez will be sentenced on Feb. 29 before Judge Michael Carrozzo, who is expected to sentence thim to 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutor Hans Almgren said that that the others charged in the incident also served time, and that Alonzo, Martinez and Guevara were each sentenced to nine years in prison.

Flores-Murillo served over 1,000 days in jail and received probation in the case.

The case was handed to multiple prosecutors, and the number of defendants as well as a competency hearing held on Baldarez's behalf were all factors in the amount of time it took to fully prosecute the case, Almgren said.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley praised Almgren’s prosecution, as well as the work of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

“Gang violence continues to plague our county and it can only be stopped by a combination of education, intervention and prosecution,”  Dudley said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 