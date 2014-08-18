Man Facing DUI Charges After Colliding with CHP Patrol Car

A Santa Barbara man is facing DUI charges after his vehicle slammed into a parked CHP patrol car on Highway 101 near Los Alamos over the weekend.

Kevin M. Dawson, 28, was taken into the custody after the incident, which occurred at about 4 a.m. Saturday on Highway 101 north of Palmer Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Dawson was northbound in a Ford Ranger at about 85 mph when he approached the patrol car, which was parked on the right shoulder of the highway while two officers investigated a traffic collision, the CHP said.

Dawson's pickup struck the left side of the patrol car, then continued northbound, colliding with an embankment and overturning several times, the CHP said.

Dawson and the officers escaped injury in the crash, while both vehicles sustained major damage.

Dawson was arrested on misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.

