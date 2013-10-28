Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Facing DUI, Other Charges After Pursuit, Crash

Christian Mateo Perez, 19, was arrested in downtown Santa Barbara

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 28, 2013 | 3:10 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man is facing DUI and other charges stemming from an incident in which he crashed his vehicle in downtown Santa Barbara after reaching highway speeds during a police pursuit, according to the California Highway Patrol

Christian Mateo Perez, 19, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, evading a peace officer and reckless driving and child endangerment, driving without a license and hit and run, CHP Officer James Richards said.

The pursuit began when two Santa Barbara area CHP officers attempted to stop a weaving Ford Expedition traveling north on Highway 101, just south of Carrillo Street.

After being instructed to exit the freeway, Richards said, the vehicle accelerated, and turned right onto eastbound West Carrillo, driving through a red light.

"Perez accelerated to freeway speeds, maneuvered between traffic, and drove through red light at cross streets between the freeway and State Street, while fleeing from pursuing officers," he said.

Perez failed to negotiate a right turn onto State Street from Carrillo, and the front of the SUV struck a newspaper vending machine along the east side of the street.

Because Perez continued to flee at unsafe speeds between traffic and on the wrong side of the road, Richards said, the officers decided not to continue the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

However, Perez soon lost control of the vehicle, jumping a curb on the west side of the street and striking a tree, Richards  said.

Officers disabled the vehicle and arrested Perez.

Four passengers were also in the car, three of whom were juveniles.

Perez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $25,000.

Two of the juveniles were released to their parents at the scene while another was arrested for an outstanding warrant and booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Detention Facility in Santa Maria.

Alexander Earl, the fourth passenger, was released at the scene and was not charged, Richards said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 