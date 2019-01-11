Man Facing Felony Charges After Lengthy Standoff With Santa Barbara Police

Maxwell J. Tracy arrested following incident at apartment on 1200 block of Laguna Street; infant found to be unharmed

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges following a lengthy standoff with police near downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Maxwell J. Tracy was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Friday following the nearly 4-hour standoff at an apartment building on the 1200 block of Laguna Street, said police spokesman Anthony Wagner.

Officers were dispatched to the residence at about 10 p.m. Thursday for a possible domestic disturbance after dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call hang-up from that location, Wagner said.

Tracy refused to open the door for investigating officers, Wagner said, and also allegedly made threats about shooting them if they tried to enter the home.

Investigators learned that Tracy had his 10-week-old infant with him, Wagner said, adding that the man’s wife was not inside the apartment.

A perimeter was set up around the apartment, and a portion of the neighborhood was evacuated.

The Police Department’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Response Team were both activated, along with an armored Bearcat vehicle and a K-9 team.

Tracy agreed to surrender at about 1:50 a.m. Friday, Wagner said.

Tracy, who was described by police as “ intoxicated, uncooperative, erratic and very agitated,” was booked on suspicion of making threats to a police officer, making criminal threats and child endangerment, Wagner said.

He was released after posting $100,000 bail.

The infant was examined by paramedics and found to be unharmed, and was turned over to his mother after the incident, Wagner said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .