Man Facing Felony Charges for Punching Santa Barbara Police Officer

A man who allegedly punched a Santa Barbara police officer in the face was in custody late Saturday and facing multiple felony charges in the confrontation.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Sgt. Andy Feller, the incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. outside the Santa Barbara Carriage and Western Art Museum at 129 Castillo St.

The suspect had wandered in to a wedding reception taking place inside the museum and was causing a disturbance, Feller said.

He said wedding guests were able to get the man outside, but he was uncooperative with two officers who were dispatched to the scene.

The man punched one of the officers in the face, and began fighting with the other, Feller said.

Back-up officers were summoned, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The officer who was punched was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries, while the second officer also went to the hospital to be checked out.

Feller said the suspect remained uncooperative, and investigators were still trying to determine his identity late Saturday.

As of 11 p.m., the man still had not been booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, but Feller said he faces several felony charges, including battery on a police officer.

The officer’s name and details on his condition were not available Saturday night.

