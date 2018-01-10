Man Facing Murder Charge for Old Town Orcutt Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

An Orcutt man on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges related to the fatal shooting of a father of two behind Elmer’s Bar in Old Town Orcutt last year.

Jonathan Highley, 36, made a brief appearance for his arraignment hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

He is charged in connection with shooting Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria, in a parking lot in Old Town Orcutt early March 4.

During a preliminary hearing last month, law enforcement officers testified that Highley was involved in several altercations inside and outside the bar prior to the shooting.

At the end of the preliminary hearing, Judge Gustavo Lavayen ruled Highley should stand trial.

Highley is charged with murder and assault with a firearm along with special allegations, including use of a firearm and great bodily injury.

On Wednesday, the judge scheduled the case to return to court March 7 for a readiness and settlement conference.

Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson is leading the prosecution team while Mark Owens from the Public Defender’s Office is representing Highley.

However, colleague Ron Bobo stood in for Owens for Wednesday’s hearing.

