Friday, April 6 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Faces Manslaughter, DUI Charges After Pedestrian Killed in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 3:23 p.m. | March 16, 2015 | 1:37 p.m.

Ismael Lares

A Santa Maria driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and other charges Monday after allegedly striking and killing a man in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Santa Maria police received a report of a man injured in the parking lot near the Louie B’s bar at about 1:12 a.m., and determined the victim had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

Shortly before that, a Santa Maria officer patrolling in the area saw a dark gray 2004 Chevy Silverado leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The officer stopped the vehicle several blocks away and contacted the driver and passenger.

“The officers were able to quickly determine that the vehicle that they had stopped minutes earlier was involved in the accident,” Lt. Marc Schneider said.

Police said the driver, Ismael Lares, 34, of Santa Maria, reportedly had been driving under the influence and had fled the scene after being involved in the accident. 

The victim's name was not being released pending family notification, Schneider said.

Lares was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, felony hit and run and driving under the influence, Schneider said.

A passenger in the vehicle, Adrian Avila, 31, of Santa Maria, also was booked into County Jail on an unrelated felony warrant, Schneider said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 