Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Fatally Shot By Chumash Casino Resort Security Had Meth in His System

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 17, 2018 | 6:21 p.m.

The man fatally shot during an altercation with a Chumash Casino Resort security guard two months ago had “a high level of methamphetamine in his system,” Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Tuesday.

Jose Guido, 37, of Santa Barbara died after the altercation with security guards early Feb. 20.

At about 2:15 a.m., casino officials called sheriff's dispatchers to report that two of their security officers were in an altercation and needed assistance.

Guido reportedly had grabbed and deployed an investigator’s stun gun against him,

Deputies arrived to discover that Guido had been fatally injured during an encounter with a Chumash security investigator behind the building near a parking structure.

Chumash Casino Resort security members were familiar with Guido since he had been permanently banned from the property in November 2017, Hoover said.

The Chumash security investigator, whose name was not released, shot Guido three times, causing fatal injuries, Hoover said.

Once deputies have completed the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to Hoover.

This is standard practice following shootings involving law enforcement officers. It's also common for some complex cases to be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review

On Tuesday, Hoover declined to identify the shooter.

“Due to ongoing investigation, which has not yet been forwarded to the DA’s Office, we are not releasing details regarding this incident,” Hoover said.

Chumash representatives have declined to comment, including to say how many security employees carry firearms or whether they work for the Chumash or a firm contracted to provide services.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 