Man Fatally Shot By Chumash Casino Resort Security Had Meth in His System

The man fatally shot during an altercation with a Chumash Casino Resort security guard two months ago had “a high level of methamphetamine in his system,” Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Tuesday.

Jose Guido, 37, of Santa Barbara died after the altercation with security guards early Feb. 20.

At about 2:15 a.m., casino officials called sheriff's dispatchers to report that two of their security officers were in an altercation and needed assistance.

Guido reportedly had grabbed and deployed an investigator’s stun gun against him,

Deputies arrived to discover that Guido had been fatally injured during an encounter with a Chumash security investigator behind the building near a parking structure.

Chumash Casino Resort security members were familiar with Guido since he had been permanently banned from the property in November 2017, Hoover said.

The Chumash security investigator, whose name was not released, shot Guido three times, causing fatal injuries, Hoover said.

Once deputies have completed the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to Hoover.

This is standard practice following shootings involving law enforcement officers. It's also common for some complex cases to be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review

On Tuesday, Hoover declined to identify the shooter.

“Due to ongoing investigation, which has not yet been forwarded to the DA’s Office, we are not releasing details regarding this incident,” Hoover said.

Chumash representatives have declined to comment, including to say how many security employees carry firearms or whether they work for the Chumash or a firm contracted to provide services.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.