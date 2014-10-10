Man Found Dead at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara

A Santa Barbara man was found dead near the entrance of Pershing Park on Castillo Street Friday afternoon but police don’t suspect any foul play, Sgt. Aaron Baker said.

He was a longtime resident and homeless men in the park said this man was also homeless, Baker said.

The man wasn’t identified by police but is approximately 67 years old and appears to have died from some kind of medical condition, Baker said.

“He was just hanging out with some friends and was normal in the morning and sometime between noon and 4 p.m. he fell asleep and passed away or something happened in that time and he passed away,” Baker said.

Police responded to the area at 4 p.m. Friday.

