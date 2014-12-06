Drug Overdose Suspected in Death of Man Found in Santa Barbara’s Pershing Park

A man was found dead near the Pershing Park baseball field Saturday afternoon, but no foul play is suspected, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Bryan Jensen.

“A citizen saw the subject in the vegetation planter area of the park near the baseball diamond earlier in the day and didn’t think anything of it, but returned later and saw the person in the same position and became concerned,” he said.

Police, fire and paramedics responded to the scene around 3 p.m. and found “obvious signs of death,” Jensen said.

He said there were indications the man may have died of a drug overdose.

The 45-year-old man’s name was not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

The cause of death will be investigated by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office, Jensen said.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.