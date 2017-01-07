Homeless Man Found Dead in Vehicle on Santa Barbara’s Mesa

A homeless man was found dead Saturday night in a vehicle on the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to Santa Barbara police.

At about 8:45 p.m., a woman drove to Fire Station 6, at 1802 Cliff Drive, to report that a companion in her minivan was having a medical problem, Lt. Kenneth Kushner said.

Firefighters determined that the man had died, he said.

It appeared the man died of natural causes, and foul play is not suspected, he added.

Santa Barbara County coroner’s personnel were called to the fire station to pick up the man’s body.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

