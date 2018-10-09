Man Found Dead in Vehicle Parked in Neighborhood Near Goleta

A man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle parked in a neighborhood near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 1 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 5000 block of Whitney Court, near Turnpike Road and San Marcos High School, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Neighbors reported an unfamiliar vehicle that had been parked on the street for several days.

“When deputies responded, they located the vehicle and found a deceased male subject inside,” Hoover said. “It appears the decedent had been living in the vehicle prior to his death.”

Coroner’s personnel were in the process of making a positive identification of the deceased man and notifying his next of kin, Hoover said.

“An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” Hoover added. “The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and lab results.”

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.