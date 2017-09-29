Man Found Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Carpinteria

A man was found dead along a roadway in Carpinteria Friday afternoon after apparently taking his own life, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies and crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Via Real on a report of a body found, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"When deputies responded, they located a deceased male with a firearm located next to his body," Hoover said. "The male appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the death is under investigation."

The victim's name, age and hometown were not released pending notification of next of kin, Hoover said.

