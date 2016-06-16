Man Found Guilty in Santa Barbara Animal Cruelty Case

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that Darren Michael Burke was found guilty as charged of one misdemeanor count of Penal Code section 597(b), animal Ccruelty.

Sentencing was continued to June 24 in Superior Court Department 12, where the defendant faces up to one year in County Jail and/or significant fines, and prohibitions related to future interactions with animals.

On Dec. 8, 2015, Burke was observed abusing his dog by repeatedly picking him up and slamming him on the sidewalk in front of the Paseo Nuevo Mall.

The case was carefully investigated by the Santa Barbara Police Department and successfully prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Carl Barnes.

“Animal cruelty cases remain a high priority for our office because of our commitment to be a voice for the voiceless and the proven link between animal and human abuse,” Dudley said.