Jury Finds Santa Barbara Man Guilty of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault, Commercial Burglaries

A Santa Barbara jury on Tuesday found a 24-year-old man guilty of sexual assault and commercial burglaries that occured in downtown Santa Barbara last year.

Kahlil Byers was found guilty of kidnapping for purposes of sexual assault and sodomy by use of force, the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The jury also determined the special allegations were true, that Byers inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim, and committed the sexual offenses having kidnapped the victim.

Byers was also convicted of committing commercial burglaries of Foot Locker and Santa Barbara Jewelry and Loan.

He is facing a sentence of 51 years and four months to life in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, on April 18, 2018, around 4 a.m., Jane Doe, a homeless woman, was sleeping in a building entryway on East Carrillo Street when Byers, a stranger, woke her up and started talking to her.

The woman gathered her belongings and tried to walk away, but Byers followed her and she started to run.

“He caught her and dragged her by her wrists and hair down a driveway,” the District Attorney's Office said in a statement. “He then placed her behind a trash dumpster, where he savagely beat and forcibly sexually assaulted her.”

About an hour later, a car parked near the area startled Byers, and Jane Doe was able to escape. A vehicle driven by a good Samaritan stopped, she told the person she had been beaten and raped, and they called 9-1-1, authorities said.

The District Attorney's Office said the victim's injuries included a fractured orbital bone, fractured cheekbone, fractured nose, lacerated lip and laceration on her eyebrow that required stitches to close.

Santa Barbara police detectives identified Byers as a suspect in the assault and two commercial burglaries earlier the same day, at Foot Locker and Santa Barbara Jewelry and Loan. He was arrested within hours of the assault, according to authorities.

Byers will be sentenced by the Superior Court Judge James Herman on April 17 in Department 1 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

In a statement, District Attorney Joyce Dudley commended Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian and her prosecution team for the conviction.

“Jane Doe can now begin her healing process knowing that justice has been served, in that the defendant is facing life in prison,” Dudley said.

“The jury’s verdict is a testament to the fact that all victims will be treated equally, regardless of their socio-economic status or mental state,” Karapetian said in a statement.

