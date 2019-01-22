Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, January 22 , 2019, 7:27 pm | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Jury Finds Santa Barbara Man Guilty of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault, Commercial Burglaries

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 22, 2019 | 5:42 p.m.

A Santa Barbara jury on Tuesday found a 24-year-old man guilty of sexual assault and commercial burglaries that occured in downtown Santa Barbara last year. 

Kahlil Byers was found guilty of kidnapping for purposes of sexual assault and sodomy by use of force, the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The jury also determined the special allegations were true, that Byers inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim, and committed the sexual offenses having kidnapped the victim. 

Byers was also convicted of committing commercial burglaries of Foot Locker and Santa Barbara Jewelry and Loan. 

He is facing a sentence of 51 years and four months to life in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, on April 18, 2018, around 4 a.m., Jane Doe, a homeless woman, was sleeping in a building entryway on East Carrillo Street when Byers, a stranger, woke her up and started talking to her. 

The woman gathered her belongings and tried to walk away, but Byers followed her and she started to run. 

Kahlil Byers booking photo Click to view larger
Kahlil Byers

“He caught her and dragged her by her wrists and hair down a driveway,” the District Attorney's Office said in a statement. “He then placed her behind a trash dumpster, where he savagely beat and forcibly sexually assaulted her.” 

About an hour later, a car parked near the area startled Byers, and Jane Doe was able to escape. A vehicle driven by a good Samaritan stopped, she told the person she had been beaten and raped, and they called 9-1-1, authorities said. 

The District Attorney's Office said the victim's injuries included a fractured orbital bone, fractured cheekbone, fractured nose, lacerated lip and laceration on her eyebrow that required stitches to close. 

Santa Barbara police detectives identified Byers as a suspect in the assault and two commercial burglaries earlier the same day, at Foot Locker and Santa Barbara Jewelry and Loan. He was arrested within hours of the assault, according to authorities.  

Byers will be sentenced by the Superior Court Judge James Herman on April 17 in Department 1 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court. 

In a statement, District Attorney Joyce Dudley commended Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian and her prosecution team for the conviction.

“Jane Doe can now begin her healing process knowing that justice has been served, in that the defendant is facing life in prison,” Dudley said. 

“The jury’s verdict is a testament to the fact that all victims will be treated equally, regardless of their socio-economic status or mental state,” Karapetian said in a statement.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 