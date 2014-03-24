Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Water Polo Player Dies After Being Pulled from Santa Barbara High Pool

Nicholas Johnson, 19, was doing laps with the school's swim team when he was found

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | March 24, 2014 | 11:29 a.m.

Nicholas Johnson

A UCSB water polo player died Monday after being pulled from the bottom of the swimming pool at Santa Barbara High School, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The man has been identified as Nicholas Johnson, 19, a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Before attending UCSB, Johnson competed for Santa Barbara High School’s water polo and swimming teams. He also played on the water polo team for the Santa Barbara Aquatics Club.

He is the oldest of four siblings, and his parents, Berkeley and Karen Johnson, posted a short statement on Facebook Monday afternoon.

"It is with infinite sadness that I let everyone know that our oldest son, Nick Johnson age 19, passed away this morning while doing a hard swim set at Santa Barbara High School," Berkeley Johnson wrote. 

"He was surrounded by fellow swimmers and lifeguards and they did their best on the pool deck. The doctors in the emergency room also made every effort but could not revive him. Karen and I simply do not know what to do. We want to thank all of you for your heartfelt condolences and we'll go to ground at home and try to regain our equilibrium. Nick was a sweet boy and I cannot tell you how much we all will miss him."

Emergency crews were called out to the campus at about 9:45 a.m. on a report of a possible drowning, and immediately began treatment on the victim, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Johnson used the pool for his own practice session while the high school swim team was doing laps, Harwood said. 

Several of the swim team members noticed him unresponsive at the bottom of the pool's deep end, and three with life-guard training pulled him up and immediately began CPR, Harwood said.

"It was described to me as a 'heroic effort,'" he said. 

The victim was treated at the scene, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he later was declared dead, Harwood said. 

As with any death investigation, police are investigating and will forward the case to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office if there is nothing suspicious about the circumstances, Harwood said. 

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is on spring break this week, but the swimmers were on campus, with a coach chaperone, for training, district spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said. 

"Folks here were all pretty distraught," Harwood said.

Hospice Care counseling support has been offered to the family and Save A Valuable Employee (an employee assistance program) is available to district employees, Keyani said. School psychologists and counselors will be available to students and staff members when school returns from spring break next Monday. 

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family," Keyani said. 

The loss has hit the UCSB campus hard, Intercollegiate Athletics Director Mark Massari said. 

"Our thoughts are with his entire family, parents Karen and Augie, and everyone who knew and loved Nick," he said in a statement. "Right now we have set up counseling support with the campus for all our student-athletes and staff as we grieve.”

Wolf Wigo, the UCSB water polo coach, called Johnson "the best kid, hardest-working kid, a first-class person and a wonderful students and brother to his teammates." 

"I was lucky enough to be his first coach, and along with everyone in the UCSB family and water polo community, I will miss him greatly," he said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 