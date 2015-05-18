Man Dies After Car Crashes Off Highway 154

A driver died Monday after apparently experiencing a medical emergency and veering off Highway 154 in the upper Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and the California Highway Patrol responded just after 10:15 a.m. to a report of a vehicle over the side on Highway 154, just north of Paradise Road, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The Ford Mustang had been traveling northbound when it struck a guardrail and went 30 feet over the side of the road, he said.

A man in his 50s was found unresponsive and not breathing, and later was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

According to the CHP, the 57-year-old man was from Agoura Hills. Authorities weren't releasing his name until next of kin had been notified.

“It appears that the victim was that of a medical emergency rather than a traumatic injury,” he said.

Zaniboni said the man, who was initially going to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, remained on scene while the Santa Barbara County coroner was en route.

He said U.S. Forest Service personnel assisted in the rescue efforts, clearing the brush down to the vehicle so that the victim could be brought up to the roadway.

Zaniboni said the Coroner's Office would release the cause of death after completing an autopsy.

