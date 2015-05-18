Monday, June 18 , 2018, 10:53 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Dies After Car Crashes Off Highway 154

Victim succumbs after apparently suffering a medical emergency

Rescue crews remove the driver from a car that crashed Monday on Highway 154 near Paradise Road, The man, who was declared dead at the scene, apparently suffered a medical emertency.
Rescue crews remove the driver from a car that crashed Monday on Highway 154 near Paradise Road, The man, who was declared dead at the scene, apparently suffered a medical emertency. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 11:23 a.m. | May 18, 2015 | 11:00 a.m.

A driver died Monday after apparently experiencing a medical emergency and veering off Highway 154 in the upper Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters and the California Highway Patrol responded just after 10:15 a.m. to a report of a vehicle over the side on Highway 154, just north of Paradise Road, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The Ford Mustang had been traveling northbound when it struck a guardrail and went 30 feet over the side of the road, he said.

A man in his 50s was found unresponsive and not breathing, and later was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

According to the CHP, the 57-year-old man was from Agoura Hills. Authorities weren't releasing his name until next of kin had been notified.

“It appears that the victim was that of a medical emergency rather than a traumatic injury,” he said. 

Zaniboni said the man, who was initially going to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, remained on scene while the Santa Barbara County coroner was en route.

He said U.S. Forest Service personnel assisted in the rescue efforts, clearing the brush down to the vehicle so that the victim could be brought up to the roadway.

Zaniboni said the Coroner's Office would release the cause of death after completing an autopsy.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 