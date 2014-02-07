Man Gets 10-Year Prison Term for Child Porn, Burglary

A Santa Maria man is facing more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to charges of burglary, possession of child pornography and contacting minors with the intent to commit a sex crime, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Scott Kurtis Childers, 25, was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in state prison as a result of the plea, and will also have to register as a sex offender for life and pay restitution to the victims.

Childers was arrested in July 2013, and investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department revealed that he entered a neighbor’s home and strategically placed and concealed a portable video camera in a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom and bathroom, according to the statement.

Childers recorded the victim while she was in the shower and her bedroom, constituting residential burglaries and possession of child pornography,

A search warrant was obtained for Childers' computer and social media accounts, which revealed he had had electronic contact with several minors over the Internet.

Using an alias of “Ryan Colt” and claiming to be a 16-year-old boy, "he then had electronic (not physical) sexual contact with several girls between the ages of 14 and 17," the statement said.

During the sentencing, the mother of one of the victims gave a statement on behalf of her daughter, stating that Childers had sexually exploited the girl and took advantage of trust the family had in him.

"She hopes that the defendant realizes the full impact of his crime and gets help for his problems in prison," the statement said.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley said the case illustrates the strong link between child pornography and child victimization.

"The investigation and prosecution of this case ensure that this dangerous individual will be removed for at least some time from our community, during which time he cannot harm anymore children," she said.

