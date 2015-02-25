Man Gets 22 Years in Prison for Stabbing Stranger with Scissors in Santa Barbara

A man was sentenced to 22 years in state prison Wednesday for hate crimes including an attempted murder and mayhem charge, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Christopher Zietlow-Brown, 28, attacked a man walking down State Street with a pair of scissors on Aug. 12, 2011, stabbing him multiple times in the head.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Zietlow-Brown attacked the victim, a black man, after seeing him walking down the street with a white male co-worker singing lyrics to a well-known rap song.

Zietlow-Brown fled the area but later turned himself in to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

He was sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison for the felony charges of attempted murder and mayhem, a special allegation of using scissors as a deadly weapon, and committing the offenses for the benefit of and in association with neo-Nazi Skinheads, a white supremacist gang, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He pleaded no contest to the charges Jan. 6 and also admitted to the acts being hate crimes.

“Superior Court Judge Brian Hill said today there was no doubt in his mind these acts were hate crimes and the defendant’s actions constituted premeditated attempted murder. The victim addressed the court and indicated he had never seen the defendant prior to the attack which nearly cost him his life,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Zietlow-Brown told the court he was a “changed man” but admitted to being a Skinhead and affiliated with White Power at the time he committed these crimes, authorities said.

“A dangerous, violent man imbued with racist beliefs and ideologies has been removed from the streets for a very long time,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Siegel said in a statement.

These convictions constitute two strikes under the Three Strikes Law.

“Hate-motivated crimes affect not just crime victims and their loved ones, but our entire community,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in a statement. “It is incumbent upon all of us to insist that racism, in any form, not be tolerated in Santa Barbara County.”

