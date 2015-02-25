Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Gets 22 Years in Prison for Stabbing Stranger with Scissors in Santa Barbara

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | February 25, 2015 | 3:20 p.m.

A man was sentenced to 22 years in state prison Wednesday for hate crimes including an attempted murder and mayhem charge, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Christopher Zietlow-Brown, 28, attacked a man walking down State Street with a pair of scissors on Aug. 12, 2011, stabbing him multiple times in the head.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Zietlow-Brown attacked the victim, a black man, after seeing him walking down the street with a white male co-worker singing lyrics to a well-known rap song.

Zietlow-Brown fled the area but later turned himself in to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

He was sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison for the felony charges of attempted murder and mayhem, a special allegation of using scissors as a deadly weapon, and committing the offenses for the benefit of and in association with neo-Nazi Skinheads, a white supremacist gang, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He pleaded no contest to the charges Jan. 6 and also admitted to the acts being hate crimes. 

“Superior Court Judge Brian Hill said today there was no doubt in his mind these acts were hate crimes and the defendant’s actions constituted premeditated attempted murder. The victim addressed the court and indicated he had never seen the defendant prior to the attack which nearly cost him his life,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Zietlow-Brown told the court he was a “changed man” but admitted to being a Skinhead and affiliated with White Power at the time he committed these crimes, authorities said.

“A dangerous, violent man imbued with racist beliefs and ideologies has been removed from the streets for a very long time,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Siegel said in a statement.

These convictions constitute two strikes under the Three Strikes Law.

“Hate-motivated crimes affect not just crime victims and their loved ones, but our entire community,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in a statement. “It is incumbent upon all of us to insist that racism, in any form, not be tolerated in Santa Barbara County.” 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 