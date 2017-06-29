Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Man Gets Seven Years for Fire Equipment Scam

By Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney | June 29, 2017 | 12:35 p.m.

WEST COVINA MAN SENTENCED IN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY TO 7 YEARS STATE PRISON FOR OPERATING A STATEWIDE FIRE EQUIPMENT INSPECTION SCAM

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley has announced that Robert Lorin Musich, of West Covina, was sentenced in Department 10 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court to seven years in state prison.

Musich plead guilty May 31 to one felony count of grand theft, 10 felony counts of forgery and three felony counts of filing a false income tax return for tax years 2013-15. His crimes were related to his operation of a fire equipment-inspection scam.

Musich also admitted an aggravated white collar crime enhancement, admitting that the loss to the victims of his scam exceeded $500,000.

On Aug. 9, 2016, a joint press release from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and Santa Barbara County Fire Department warned county residents of a fire-inspection scam being seen in Santa Barbara County.

The public was warned to be on the watch for invoices being sent to local businesses from a company called Red Mountain Security and Fire Protection or RMS. The invoices were for inspection of fire equipment at the businesses that never took place.

The amount invoiced was $413.11.

Along with the issuance of the press release, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office began an investigation to determine the identity of the perpetrator of the scam.

Musich was arrested in Pomona on Sept. 1, 2016, and charged with crimes related to the scam.

After his arrest, the California Franchise Tax Board assisted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office in investigating any potential tax-related crimes. In March 2017, charges of filing a false tax return for tax years 2013-15 were added.

The investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and California Franchise Tax Board culminated in identifying 1,297 victims of Musich’s scam throughout California.

Additionally, when Musich was arrested at his home, officials found multiple boxes full of hundreds of fraudulent invoices with envelopes, ready to be sent out.

“I want to commend the hard work and great investigation conducted by Supervising District Attorney Investigator Chris Clement," said District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

"Through his, as well as prosecuting  DDA Brian Cota's, efforts, Mr. Musich will be held accountable for his crimes, and further victimization of businesses throughout California by Mr. Musich will be prevented,” she said.

In addition to the California Franchise Tax Board, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Ontario Fire Department, Pomona and West Covina police departments, Nevada State Attorney General’s Office, Lake Havasu Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspector assisted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office with the investigation and apprehension of Musich.

In addition his seven-year state prison sentence, Musich was ordered to pay a total of $524,089.30 in restitution to the 1,297 victims, $85,282 to the California Franchise Tax Board, and a fine of $100,000.

Musich’s victims are located throughout California’s 58 counties; some victims of his scam are not yet aware they were victims.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota asks anyone who believes he/she may have been a victim of Musich’s scam to visit the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s website, www.countyofsb.org/da/ after July 3.

A list of the victims and the restitution amounts, ordered by the court, will be posted for review on that website. There also will be further discussion on what to do if you find you were a victim of Musich’s scam, and how to collect restitution in this case.

During the time Musich was operating his scam in California, he was on probation in Nevada for charges stemming from the same type of scam.

When he finishes his California sentence, Musich will be transported to Nevada where he faces another three years in state prison for his crimes there.

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

 
