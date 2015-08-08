Man Gunned Down Near Downtown Santa Maria

Advice

An investigation was under way into a shooting death that occurred late Friday night near downtown Santa Maria.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Cook and Miller streets shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a report of shots being fired, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds near Miller and Cypress Street.

The victim, whose identity was not known, died at the scene, police said.

No suspects had been identified as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805.928-3781, ext. 2277.

