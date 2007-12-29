Man Held in Copper Thefts

During this contact, deputies discovered Perdue was in possession of stolen property and subsequently arrested. Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of sheriff’s detectives, said they were able to link Perdue four burglaries and/or thefts in Carpinteria and Montecito. According to law-enforcement personnel, Perdue would steal copper wire, drainpipes, down spouts and other relyclable materials from construction sites. He would then, authorities said, sell the stolen material to recycling businesses. Allegedly, Perdue had been a daily customer for the past six months. In addition to burglary, possession of stolen property and several narcotics-related charges, he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant from San Luis Obispo County, in addition to Perdue is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on a probation detainer. Anyone with information about Perdue or additional thefts that might be related, are encouraged to contact sheriff’s detectives at the Carpinteria station, 805-568-3399.

Sheriff’s deputies from Carpinteria responded to a residential alarm in the 4000 block of Foothill Road. During a search of the residence and surrounding area, Deputies located a subject sleeping in a nearby parked vehicle who was identified as Timothy Perdue, 31.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >