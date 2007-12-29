Man Held in Copper Thefts

Sheriff’s deputies from Carpinteria responded to a residential alarm in the 4000 block of Foothill Road. During a search of the residence and surrounding area, Deputies located a subject sleeping in a nearby parked vehicle who was identified as Timothy Perdue, 31.
During this contact, deputies discovered Perdue was in possession of stolen property and subsequently arrested.
Sheriff’s deputies, with the assistance of sheriff’s detectives, said they were able to link Perdue four burglaries and/or thefts in Carpinteria and Montecito.
According to law-enforcement personnel, Perdue would steal copper wire, drainpipes, down spouts and other relyclable materials from construction sites. He would then, authorities said, sell the stolen material to recycling businesses. Allegedly, Perdue had been a daily customer for the past six months.
In addition to burglary, possession of stolen property and several narcotics-related charges, he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant from San Luis Obispo County, in addition to Perdue is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail on a probation detainer.
Anyone with information about Perdue or additional thefts that might be related, are encouraged to contact sheriff’s detectives at the Carpinteria station, 805-568-3399.