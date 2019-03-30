Pixel Tracker

Suspect Held to Answer to Murder Charge in 2010 Shooting in Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 30, 2019 | 8:00 p.m.

At the end of a preliminary hearing Friday, a Lompoc man was held to answer to a murder charge stemming from a 2010 shooting.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca in Lompoc also ruled there was enough evidence for Ediberto Eric Monroy, 26, to stand trial in a second case, from 2011, in which he was charged with shooting at an inhabited dwelling or vehicle and assault with a firearm.

Monroy faces a murder charge in the Jan. 20, 2010, shooting death of an alleged drug dealer named Isidro Madera.

At the time, Monroy was 17 years old, so he originally faced charges in June 2018 in Santa Maria Juvenile Court before a judge later agreed he should be tried as an adult.

Monroy’s murder charge comes long after several people were taken into custody and faced trial in connection with the killing, which was believed to involve a debt owed by Madera.

Three people — Gregory Wallace, Roberto Castaneda and Christopher Jaime — received lengthy sentences for their roles in the killing. Five others were sentenced for their assorted involvement, but Monroy had remained at large.

Authorities initially suspected that Monroy fired the fatal shot, but witnesses said two defendants had firearms and the physical evidence didn’t show that more than one shot was fired.

Attorneys on both sides stipulated that the 38-year-old victim died of one gunshot wound to his back.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg is leading the prosecution. Attorney Paul Greco represented the defendant for the preliminary hearing.

In a second case, Monroy faced a pair of felony charges from an incident on Aug. 4, 2011. He was represented by attorney James Askew at that hearing.

Monroy was ordered to return to court for an April 10 arraignment in both cases before Judge Gustavo Lavayen in the court’s Santa Maria branch.

