Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed at Homeless Encampment in Goleta

A homeless man suffered serious injuries late Friday night when he was stabbed while sleeping at a homeless encampment in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. to the encampment adjacent to the railroad tracks near Patterson Avenue, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

“Upon their arrival, the deputies were guided to the injured man, who was still at the camp adjacent the railroad tracks,” Calderon said. “The deputies then found the 29-year-old victim with a severe laceration to his abdomen.”

Deputies rendered first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, and he was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man underwent emergency surgery, and was expected to survive, Calderon said.

“While speaking with the victim at the scene, he told deputies that he had been sleeping and he did not know who attacked him,” Calderon said. “Other persons at the camp provided statements to the deputies, but no suspect was found.”

The attack remained under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100 or leave an anonymous tip 805.681.4171. Anonymous tips can also be left on the sheriff’s website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

