Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed Multiple Times

Lompoc police were investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday night at an apartment complex in the city.

Officers were called to the 700 block of North F Street at about 10 p.m., and found a male victim who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Investigators determined that the stabbing occurred in the courtyard area of a nearby apartment complex, Strange said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition Friday, Strange said.

The motive for the stabbing was still being investigated, Strange said, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 805.736.2341. Calls can be made anonymously.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.