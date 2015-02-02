Men Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle Near Lompoc

Two men who were working on a vehicle in the Mission Hills area near Lompoc were seriously injured Monday night when they were struck by a car, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Calle Lindero, the California Highway Patrol said.

One victim was taken by ambulance to Lompoc Airport, then flown by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to emergency radio traffic.

A second went by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center.

Both men had moderate injuries, fire Capt. Cris McCarty said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

