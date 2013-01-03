Monday, June 11 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Hospitalized After Rollover Wreck Near Los Alamos

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 3, 2013 | 5:36 p.m.

A 73-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries Thursday after his vehicle rolled four times on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three county engines and the California Highway Patrol responded about 9:45 a.m. to report of a vehicle into a tree a quarter mile south of Woodchopper Hill, between Highway 154 and Los Alamos, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki.

A Ford Explorer driven by a 73-year-old man was northbound at about 80 mph in the fast lane when his vehicle drifted into the center divider, said CHP Officer Ken Guerrier.

The driver overcorrected to the right, then steered back to the left, at which point he completely lost control, Guerrier said.

His vehicle overturned four times and came to rest near some trees, he added.

Firefighters spent 10 minutes extricating the driver before he was airlifted via Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Guerrier said

A passenger in the vehicle escaped without injury.

“Seat belts save lives,” Guerrier said, noting that the driver also was wearing a seatbelt.

Both northbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for several minutes while the driver was loaded into a helicopter, according to Sadecki.

Guerrier said he has no updated condition for the driver, who was difficult to communicate with because he speaks only Korean.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 