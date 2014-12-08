Man Hospitalized After Stabbing on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Attack occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 700 block of West Micheltorena Street

A man was hospitalized late Sunday night after a stabbing on Santa Barbara's Westside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The attack occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 700 block of West Micheltorena Street, said Sgt. Dave Henderson.

The victim, identified only as a Hispanic male in his early 30s, was stabbed once, and suffered a non-life-threatening injury, Henderson said.

"We do have suspect information," Henderson said, adding that he could not elaborate because the investigation was ongoing.

Investigators had not determined if the stabbing was gang-related, Henderson said.

The victim was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by AMR ambulance.

