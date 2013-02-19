Victim Reported Dead After Eastside Shooting

Attack on 21-year-old man, who was shot multiple times, occurred in the 1000 block of Olive Street

A 21-year-old man who was gunned down Tuesday night on Santa Barbara’s Eastside was pronounced dead a short time later, the Santa Barbara Police Department revealed Wednesday.

Police had remained tight-lipped about the shooting and the victim’s condition, concerned that releasing details could jeopardize the investigation, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The shooting occurred at about 7:15 p.m in the 1000 block of Olive Street, Harwood said, and the first officer was on scene in less than three minutes.

The victim, whose name was not released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Harwood said.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics, then taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 8 p.m., Harwood said.

The victim was found on the east sidewalk of Olive Street with a bicycle nearby, Harwood said.

Witnesses on scene said the man appeared to be seriously injured, and emergency personnel were performing CPR on him before he was loaded into an ambulance.

Asked whether the shooting was gang-related, Harwood said, “We cannot confirm that.”

Several streets were shut down in the area while officers investigated the case.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation was continuing, Harwood said.

