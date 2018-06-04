‘Stabbing’ Victim Actually Had Fallen Through Window

A Santa Maria man who investigators originally thought had been stabbed multiple times early New Year's Day actually had fallen through a plate-glass window, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Sgt. Jesse Silva said officers were called to the 500 block of West Creston Street about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The 21-year-old man was found with several wounds, and was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to Silva.

He was listed in stable condition.

"The individual was severely intoxicated at the time of the accident, and was not able to provide officers with the details of his injuries when they responded," Sgt. Russell Mengel said. "Officers as a matter of caution handled the incident as a criminal act until further details were available."

