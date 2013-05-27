Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Say Assault Was Gang-Related

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | May 27, 2013

The Santa Barbara Police Department said Tuesday that an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred Monday stemmed from an ongoing dispute between two group of people, mostly juveniles, and that it is believed to be gang-related.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said officers responded about 2:30 p.m. Monday to calls of multiple people fighting near the intersection of State and Canon Perdido streets.

A 17-year-old male involved in the incident was transported by paramedics to the Emergency Room at Cottage Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to Harwood.

He said several other people were detained after the incident, some of whom were taken to the Police Department. All of the detainees have since been released, according to Harwood.

He said no one has been arrested in the case, and that the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the fight or who has information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ben Ahrens at 805.897.2348 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

