Man Hurt in Overnight Tumble From Isla Vista Cliffs

Victim suffered minor to moderate injuries in incident in 6500 block of Del Playa Drive

Emergency crews were called out late Friday after a man fell from the cliffs along Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista.

The victim, a man in his early 20s who appeared to be intoxicated, tumbled to the beach below the bluffs shortly before 11:40 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He said firefighters placed the victim in a Stokes basket and carried him up the hill to a waiting American Medical Response ambulance, Zaniboni said.

The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive.

The man was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of facial and other injuries that were described as minor to moderate, Zaniboni said.

The man’s name and details on his condition were not available.

