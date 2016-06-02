Man In Custody After High-Speed Pursuit in Lompoc

A Lompoc man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit in the city late Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were notified shortly after 11 p.m. that a man pulled up alongside a female and claimed he had violently assaulted her boyfriend with a gun.

The female was frantically looking for her boyfriend, but could not located him.

Using the description the woman provided, police located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled, police said.

The driver abandoned the vehicle on the western edge of the city and ran away.

Police officers were assisted by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies in searching the area for the suspect, who was found hiding to the rear of a residence on the 600 block of North Z Street.

Walter Alexander Morales Jr. , 22, of Lompoc was arrested on suspicion of evading a police officer, making criminal threats, and violating probation, in addition to a gang enhancement.

Further investigation revealed that prior to the pursuit, two juvenile victims reported that Morales brandished a firearm at them and threatened to shoot them, police said.

The boyfriend of the female who originally reported the incident was ultimately located and denied ever being approached or harmed by Morales, police added.

