Man Arrested After Claiming Bomb in Vehicle in Santa Maria Valley

A man was taken into custody Monday morning in the Santa Maria Valley after claiming he had a bomb in his vehicle, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 10:25 a.m., deputies responded to the 3500 block of West Main Street after the report of a possible bomb, Hoover said.

The site is an agricultural area west of Guadalupe.

The Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad also was dispatched to investigate the validity of the man’s claims.

The name of the man taken into custody and other details involving the incident were not immediately released due to the active investigation, Hoover said.

