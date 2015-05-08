Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:27 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Man in Los Alamos Standoff Ordered to Stand Trial

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 8, 2015 | 8:00 p.m.

A man arrested in Los Alamos in March following a standoff that closed Highway 101 for several hours will be tried on assorted charges, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge ruled.

Ronald Carrari

Ronald Carrari, 56, was taken into custody at about 5:30 p.m. March 21 after a daylong standoff at his residence in the 9600 block of South Highway 101, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Carrari is scheduled to return to court May 18 for an arraignment before Judge Rogelio Flores.

He faces charges including making criminal threats, resisting arrest, trespassing, unlawful possession of a short-barrel shotgun, and stalking.

The preliminary hearing wrapped up earlier this week.

Carrari was taken into custody after the sheriff’s SWAT team used tear gas to get him out of the house, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A search of Carrari’s house the next day turned up eight firearms, seven swords, two fighting knives, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, authorities said.

Highway 101 was closed down in both directions for more than two hours during the incident, with traffic rerouted through Lompoc.

After his initial arrest, Carrari posted bail a few days later, and sheriff’s deputies served him with a temporary restraining order, protecting a family member.

However, on March 29, Carrari allegedly placed a “cart or shrine with threatening messages and depictions of the victim in the 300 block of Bell Street, where the victim was located at the time,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Carrari was arrested again for making criminal threats, and is being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $1 million. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

