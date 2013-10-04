Man in Wheelchair Saved from Smoky Fire in Santa Maria

Firefighters braved a smoky building early Friday to rescue a man in a wheelchair from a structure fire, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Crews were called out at about 12:45 a.m. to a modular home on the 500 block of West Taylor Street, said Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield.

"While en route, units received information the owner may still be inside the residence in his wheelchair," Hadfield said.

Upon arrival, crews entered the structure and found the man in his wheelchair in a bathroom, and quickly evacuated him from the home, Hadfield said.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Firefighters traced the blaze to the sub floor, and found that flames had spread throughout the home, weakening many flooring areas, Hadfield said.

Using chainsaws and axes to bust through the floor, firefighters extinguished the flames.

"Eventually, crews had to crawl on their bellies to remove the insulation on the underneath area of the residence by hand in order to stop the extension of fire," Hadfield said.

It took crews nearly three hours to completely douse the flames.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury when he stepped through the weakened floor, but was treated at the scene and remained on duty, Hadfield said.

Investigation determined that the fire appeared to be electrical in nature.

