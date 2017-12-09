Man Injured, 2 Dogs Killed in Santa Ynez Valley Crash

A driver suffered major injuries Saturday night in a Santa Ynez Valley crash that killed two dogs.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, county firefighters, American Medical Response, CalStar and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched at 7:25 p.m. to a crash scene near the intersection of Roblar Avenue and Edison Street, less than a mile east of Highway 154.

He said a lone vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, crashed through a fence, rolled over and stopped near a tree.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, suffered major injuries and was taken by a CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

Two dogs in the vehicle died at the scene, he added.

It was not known whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the wreck, which is under investigation by the CHP.

The man’s identity and additional details about the dogs were not disclosed.

