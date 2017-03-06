Man Injured After Accidental Santa Barbara Structure Fire

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire above Pats Liquor in the 400 block of North Milpas St. at approximately 9:07 a.m. Monday morning.

Three fire engines, 1 Truck Company and a Battalion Chief arrived on scene to find light smoke visible from the residence above the business.

The firefighters contacted one male who said he was repairing a water heater, and there had been a small fire.

Firefighters checked for extension into the walls to make sure the fire was out.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental in nature.

Gas fumes came in contact with a lit pilot light and caused the fire. The gas had not been completely shut off.

The man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for respiratory distress.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department offers this safety reminder for people doing work involving gas lines and other utilities.

Before beginning work, be absolutely sure that the utilities have been powered off or shutdown.

If there is any doubt, contact the appropriate local utility company before beginning the work.

Kevin Corbett is an engineer and public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.